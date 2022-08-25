Another clean sheet for Chigova, Bhasera returns as SSU register first win

Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova registered another clean sheet for SuperSport United as they edged Richards Bay 1-0 in the DStv Premiership yesterday.

The imposing shot-stopper took over the number one position at the Pretoria-based side after the departure of Ronwen Williams to crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns and kept his first clean sheet in last week’s goalless draw with Orlando Pirates.

A Bradley Grobler second half penalty was enough for Gavin Hunt’s men registered their first win of the season.

Matsatsantsa captain, veteran Zimbabwean defender Onismor Bhasera, returned from injury and played at left-back.