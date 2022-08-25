Defiant CAPS United players continue with strike, unfazed by any dismissal possibility

CAPS United players insist they will not show up for training until their outstanding salaries are paid, even if the strike might result in their dismissal.

The Green Machine has been plunged into fresh chaos ahead of their mouthwatering Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Highlanders on Sunday, as players have boycotted training citing outstanding salaries.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s troops have not regrouped since their Chibuku Super Cup exit at the hands of army side Black Rhinos in Rusape on Saturday.

They are accusing the Farai Jere-led executive of lying to them over three months outstanding salaries by sending fake messages from the bank.

A player who spoke to Soccer24 this morning but asked not to be named for obvious reasons, said they will not train again today.

“We will be at home. The message is clear, we want to be paid first before we can resume work,” the player said.

The last time there was a mutiny at the ailing Harare giants, six players, including captain Ronald Chitiyo, were dismissed but the current group is unfazed by the possibility of history repeating itself.

“The fear of dismissal will lead to our families going to bed on empty stomachs. Besides, everyone knows dismissing us is not a solution,” said the player.

Team Manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya insisted yesterday that order has been restored at the Green Machine and referred all questions to Chief Executive Officer Charlie Jones, whose phone went unanswered.