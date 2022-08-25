Kirsty Coventry drops update on local football situation, claims she has president support

Minister of Sports Kirsty Coventry has suggested that there is no timeline for resolving football issues in Zimbabwe.

The country was suspended from all international football activities following the government’s interference in running the local game.

The ban resulted after the SRC suspended ZIFA president Felton Kamambo.

The sanctions have now seen the national teams disqualified from competitions like Afcon 2023, COSAFA Cup, CHAN, CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, Women’s Champions League and the U23 AFCON.

However, Coventry believes the current situation can allow them to clean up the local football and has President Mnangagwa’s support.

“About the timeline, it’s going to take as long as it takes,” the minister told the Parliament’s Youth and Sport Committe on Wednesday.

“I’m steadfast and firmly believe that it’s the time now to clean our sport that is beloved by many people and do the right thing.

“I firmly have the president’s support on that stance.”

Meanwhile, the new board started engaging CAF and FIFA in May over lifting the international ban on Zimbabwe football.

However, CAF informed in a letter to the FA that the sanctions are still in place and will only lift them once the stipulated conditions are met.

The orders include SRC reinstating Kamambo and Joseph Mamutse and the commission withdrawing a court case against the pair.

