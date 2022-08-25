Mkuruva challenges SRC, ZIFA to find common ground

Zimbabwe international goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has pleaded with the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and ZIFA to end their impasse for the sake of football in the country.

The Michigan Stars number one becomes the latest player to speak out on the isolation Zimbabwe find itself in, following the suspension on the country by world governing body FIFA.

As a result of the sanction, the Warriors have missed out on AFCON 2023 qualifiers, CHAN qualifiers and the COSAFA Cup 2022, while clubs were barred from CAF’s inter-club competitions, a development Mukuruva described as a shame.

“Its very sad to whats happening to our beautiful game of football in Zim, the ban on all our national and local teams from participating in international football competitions is a shame.Its high time that our leaders or parties involved to sit down and resolve all these conflicts to save our football…Football players are loosing time,chances and all opportunities to be recognized internationally to further our careers.How do we expect as a nation to compete at the highest level of football when talented young generation dreams are being shattered by things that can be easily solved,” he wrote on Facebook.

FIFA’s condition for the suspension to be lifted is the unconditional restatement of the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA administration, a demand which the SRC has continued to cast a deaf ear on, despite pleas from football stakeholders.