UEFA Champions League Group Stage draw done

The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw was conducted in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday.

Defending champions Real Madrid were drawn in Group F along with RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic.

Other potentially-explosive fixtures will come from Group C which has FC Bayern, Barcelona, Inter and Viktoria Plzeň.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, while the third-placed sides in transfer to the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs, where they will face the UEFA Europa League group runners-up for places in the last 32.

The final will take place on June 10, 2023, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, which was the venue for Liverpool’s famous comeback victory over AC Milan in 2005.

Full Draw.

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers.

Group B: FC Porto, Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge.

Group C: FC Bayern, Barcelona, Inter, Viktoria Plzeň.

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Olympique de Marseille.

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, FC Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb.

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic.

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen.

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, SL Benfica, Maccabi Haifa.

When are the Champions League group matches?

Matchday 1: 6/7 September

Matchday 2: 13/14 September

Matchday 3: 4/5 October

Matchday 4: 11/12 October

Matchday 5: 25/26 October

Matchday 6: 1/2 November

Round of 16 draw: 7 November