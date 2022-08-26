Find a workable solution, Munetsi urges SRC, ZIFA

Warriors midfieder Marshall Munetsi has pleaded with the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and ZIFA to find a workable solution to get Zimbabwean football out of it’s current wilderness.

Zimbabwe is in isolation as a resulted of a ban imposed by FIFA for ‘third party interference’ after the SRC suspended the ZIFA executive led by Felton Kamambo last year.

Due to the sanction, the country will not take part in any international tournaments, a problem Munetsi, for the second time this year, pleaded with the authorities to fix.

“On the 2nd of March 2022 I posted regarding the ban on our National teams from international football and how lives have been impacted by the ban, this ban has spilled over to our local football clubs, they cant take part in regional continental tournaments,” the France based star posted on Facebook.

“I come back again, pleading with the relevant authorities and all parties involved to find a workable solution to this matter, As things stand we are losing a generation of talented footballers, they are not being exposed to scouting opportunities from abroad as a result and it is Zimbabwean football that will suffer in a few years time, and it is the fans who are being denied to right to watch the game they so dearly love.

“Once again I plead with the relevant parties to find a workable solution to this matter, so that our beautiful nation gets to enjoy our beautiful game.”

FIFA said repeatedly that the only way the suspension will be lifted, is if the Kamambo-led board is reinstated.