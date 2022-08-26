Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Man City have rejected a £59m bid from PSG for ‘unsettled’ midfielder Bernardo Silva. The Times

Leandro Paredes is heading for Juventus from PSG with the midfielder reportedly set to sign on an initial loan. TyC Sports

Tottenham are looking to seal a last-minute move for Lucas Paqueta under the noses of West Ham. TeamTalk

Everton remain determined to hold onto Anthony Gordon, who is wanted by Chelsea. Sky Sports

Nicolas Pepe has completed his season-long loan to Nice from Arsenal.

Chelsea are preparing a new bid for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, 21. Daily Telegraph

Bayern Munich full-back Benjamin Pavard has rejected a transfer to Manchester United. L’Equipe

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio, 26, for 30m euros (£25.3m). Daily Telegraph

United are set to submit a £25m offer for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23. Football Insider

Serge Aurier has agreed on a move to Nottingham Forest after leaving Villarreal. Foot Mercato

Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Abdou Diallo has rejected a move to Milan. L’Equipe