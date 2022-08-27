Kadewere to join Spanish club after

Tinotenda Kadewere is set to leave Lyon and join Spanish La Liga club RCD Mallorca on a season-long loan.

The Warriors international will be in Spain during the 2022/23 season.

According to reports in France, an offer was made this week and a loan agreement has been agreed by all parties. The deal, which has a buy option, will be announced soon.

Kadewere, who refused approaches from Brest, Nantes and Lorient, struggled for game time last season and is yet to feature this term.



Should the deal be completed, Kadewere would become the first Zimbabwean to play in the La Liga.

He would also join Warriors teammate Martin Mapisa who plays in the Spanish third tier.