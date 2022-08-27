Chele-Chele vs Leicester, Can Liverpool bounce back? – Our Premier League Preview

This week’s Premier League action promises to bring all the entertainment again and we just have to sit tight and get ready for the wild ride. This is our preview of this weekend upcoming games.

Liverpool vs AFC Bournemouth, Saturday, 4.00pm CAT

The computer that drew up the Cherries’s opening fixtures must have really been compromised or something, they are playing their third opponent of the traditional top 6 teams this season and we are only 4 weeks in. But could this be their easiest game against struggling and wounded Liverpool? We can never under estimate Liverpool after their runs in the last couple of seasons. Bournemouth have particularly been an easy target for the Reds with them winning their last 6 games against today’s opponents with an aggregate of 19 goals to 1. This might just be Liverpool’s bounce back amidst all their injuries and woeful returns.

Southampton vs Manchester United, Saturday 1.30pm CAT

The Red Devils are bouncing all over the place are beating perennial rivals, Liverpool last Monday. But could that have been fluke? Erik Ten Hag’s charges have the chance to prove themselves this week again the Saints. The fact that Southampton haven’t won against Manchester United in the league, the last 12 times these two have met must have the Reds brimming with confidence going into this match. But this won’t be an easy rodeo, the Saints have mounted to comeback this season and have already won 4 points from losing positions so far. Watch out for a renewed, Che Adams!

Arsenal vs Fulham, Saturday, 6.30pm CAT

Can Arsenal’s fairy tale continue? There is huge chance for just that against Fulham but the Premier League is never set in stone each week and sometimes form counts for nothing. But history could just be on the side of the Gunners this time. They haven’t lost the 33 home games against promoted side and Fulham’s last win in the Premier League against Arsenal was in 2012. Mikel Arteta’s men might just keep on gunning on.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Saturday, 4.00pm CAT

Crystal Palace are easily City’s and Pep Guardiola’s bogey team. Patrick Viera took 4 points away from the Citizens last season with some well planned football and they might just frustrate City again this term. Palace have also only lost once against City in their last 4 visits to the Etihad, coming away with 7 points out of a possible 12. But we know what Manchester City are capable of, last week’s draw in the Gulf Derby must have shaken the team to their core but they must be ready to fight back and resume their defence of their championship. Wilfried Zaha if he starts or plays will be very pivotal in the match and might as well be the match decider.

Chelsea vs Leicester City, Saturday, 4.00pm CAT

Wesley Fofana’s reported moved to Stamford Bridge might catch all the headlines before this match but Brendan Rodgers could be facing the axe. Leicester results haven’t been pleasing and his Thai paymasters might be thinking of trying something new despite his achievements with the Foxes. Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel will not be on the touchline himself but after last week’s trouncing from Leeds. Both set of teams need a win, but a draw might be likeliest outcome in our Big Game of the Week! The Blues have won their last two games against the Foxes, whilst the Foxes on the other hand have failed to win their last 15 away games.

The Rest of the Grounds!

Brighton vs Leeds United, Saturday 4.00pm CAT

Brentford vs Everton, Saturday 4.00pm CAT

Wolves vs Newcastle, Sunday 3.00pm CAT

Aston Villa vs West Ham, Sunday 3.00pm CAT

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham 5.30pm CAT