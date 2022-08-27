FPL Gameweek 4: Our Tips and Recommendations

It’s another week and it’s another chance to make your Fantasy Premier League team conquer and win among your Mini-League competitors (our mini league). These are our recommendations this week for you, manager, to lead your team to glory.

Don’t forget to join the official Soccer24 Mini League and stand a chance to win airtime every week and a Premier League’s team replica of your choice at the end of the season. Here is a link for you to join and an invitation code: u2z1uo

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope (£5.0m) conceded three goals last week but it could have been much more, we trust him to completely continue that consistency and nail a World Cup spot later on in the year. Another goalkeeper who could start heating up is Emi Martinez (£5.0m), Aston Villa are not playing so well right now, and their are upcoming matches are too tricky for our liking but he could be the difference maker in a lot of those matches. Our recommendation, if you are in the market for a goalie is Dean Henderson (£4.6m), he is still a budget buy and has brought in the most points so far, his consistency going forward could still be in an issue, though.

Defenders

Do you hang on to premium defenders like Trent Alexander-Arnorld (£7.5m), Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) and Andrew Robertson (£6.9m)? Our answer is in two parts. All these players have proved themselves in the last couple of seasons and this could be just a slight slump for them especially for the Liverpool duo. They can still make it worth your while but we recommend that you reduce your risk if you are holding to more than 1 premium defender (above £6.5m). Available budget options in the market are our golden boy, Fabian Schar (£4.7m), Joel Veltman (£4.5m) and upcoming star William Saliba (£4.5m). There is always a chance for an attacking return for Kieran Trippier (£5.1m), consider him for your bench.

Midfielders

Brighton’s Pascal Groß (£5.1m) could anchor your midfield as a starter for the next 5 games because of the lean run, Graham Potter’s charges have in front of them. He already has brought back 24 points for his managers and this run could be destined to continue well into the season. This year’s surprise package so far, Rodrigo (£6.4m) is blowing only hot and his price going upward is not going to stop anytime soon. To just compare, the whole of last season he brought in just 85 points but this season in just 3 game weeks he has brought back a whopping 35 points for his backers, Jesse Marsh definitely has him cooking. Our player to watch this week is Miguel Almiron (£5.0m), he is continuing his good performance after last season Eddie Howe’s arrival at Newcastle. He still has a lot to do but he is proving that he has the artifice to be an overall success.

Forwards

Gabriel Jesus (£8.2m) is trusted by 82.3% of the managers and he is repaying that trust handsomely so far. These next two weeks are still manageable for him and we think by the time Arsenal play Manchester United he is going to be sharp and readier. Ollie Watkins’s (£7.4m) stocks are rising even though Aston Villa still look like a team figuring things out, keep him on your watchlist for the next few weeks and make your move soon rather than later. Our recommendation if you want to make a change to your forward line this week is, Ivan Toney (£7.2m), he has made his managers smile each week so far with 4 goal involvements (2G, 2A) and we think he is definitely worth the investment.

Captaincy Options Ranked

Gabriel Jesus – he gains our top spot this week.

Mohamed Salah – He proved he can still do it last week albeit in a losing, he drops because of the high standards he has set for himself.

Kevin De Bruyne – Mr. Consistency.