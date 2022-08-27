Zemura retains Bournemouth XI berth in Liverpool game

Jordan Zemura has retained his first XI berth in the Bournemouth team against Liverpool this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean will play as a left winger in the 3-4-2-1 position.

This is his third starting appearance of the season, having missed the matchday two encounter due to COVID-19.

The Kick-off time is at 4 pm CAT, and the match will be live on SuperSport TV.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk. Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Diaz, Firmino, Salah.

Bournemouth XI: Travers; Lerma, Mepham, Senesi; Smith, Cook, Christie, Zemura; Anthony, Tavernier; Moore.