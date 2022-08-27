Zemura retains Bournemouth XI berth in Liverpool game



by Virjo Mufaro

Jordan Zemura has retained his first XI berth in the Bournemouth team against Liverpool this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean will play as a left winger in the 3-4-2-1 position.

This is his third starting appearance of the season, having missed the matchday two encounter due to COVID-19.

The Kick-off time is at 4 pm CAT, and the match will be live on SuperSport TV.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk. Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Diaz, Firmino, Salah.

Bournemouth XI: Travers; Lerma, Mepham, Senesi; Smith, Cook, Christie, Zemura; Anthony, Tavernier; Moore.