Highlanders come from behind to beat CAPS United

Highlanders came from behind to beat CAPS United 2-1 in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 25 encounter at Barbaourfields.

The Green Machine went into the match without proper preparations after the players spent the majority of the week on strike, demanding their unpaid salaries. The team only regrouped on Friday when they departed Harare by road.

Despite the chaos, the visitors surprisingly gave Bosso a tough run as they took a first-half lead through William Manondo.

The leading PSL goalscorer hit the back of the net in the 34th minute with a long-range effort.

Highlanders had created a couple of attacks before the goal but lacked precision in their opportunities.

However, they finally got it right and equalised in the 49th minute through Devin Mhindirira’s effort.

Substitute Washington Navaya capitalised on a defensive blunder and netted from a close range to put Bosso ahead for the first time in the game with ten minutes left on the clock.

As Makepekepe tried to recover, Marshall Machazane received a red card in the 85th minute that left them with a man short.

The match ended in favour of Highlanders, who moved to sixth place on the log with 38 points, while CAPS United remained in 12th place.

Elsewhere, Manica Diamonds edged Cranborne 2-1, and Herentals beat Tenax 3-1.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 25 Results

Manica Diamonds 2-1 Cranborne Bullets

Herentals 3-1 Tenax

Highlanders 2-1 Caps United