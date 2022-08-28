Highlanders vs CAPS United: Everything you need to know

Highlanders and CAPS United will meet in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 25 headlining fixture this afternoon.

The second instalment of the Battle of the Cities will be played at Bulawayo’s Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The first meeting that was played in Harare in March ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of the encounter, Bosso are in 6th place with 35 points, while the Green Machine is on number 12 with 29 points.

Competition: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 25.

Date, Kick-off Time & Venue: Sunday 28 August 2022, 3 pm CAT at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

TV Info: ZTN Prime will broadcast the match live. There are no stream feeds available.

Highlanders Team News

Highlanders will be without Adrian Silla, Andrew Tandi, Toto Banda and Mthabisi Ncube through injuries

Also out of the encounter is central defender Peter Muduhwa, who is serving a yellow card suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

CAPS United Team News

CAPS United had a turbulent preparation, with players refusing to train for days in protest over unpaid allowances.

The impasse was finally ironed out on Friday with the team expected to depart for Bulawayo on Saturday.

Former Bosso midfielder Joel Ngodzo is available for selection in the Caps United lineup having recently made yet another switch from black and white to green and white.

What the coaches said

Joel Luphahla: “Caps United have always performed better especially when they are going through these challenges.

“So we may think they are not training and we relax and that it is going to be a walk in the park. They will be motivated. At times when you go on strike, you want to give more to the management because they will be like you didn’t train the whole week and we gave you the money, so you have to be motivated because this is a big game.”

Lloyd Chitembwe: “It’s a match that we know we have to win. It doesn’t really matter that we have not been training regularly but this is a match we know is very big.

“We are fighting to find a way up the table.

“We should put in the fight, the spirit and the commitment should be up there.”

Head to Head Stats (Last 7 meetings)

Form (Last 5 games)

Highlanders: 2W 2D 1L

CAPS United: 2W 3D 0L