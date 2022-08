Callisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets has set a new record in the Malawian Super League after beating TN Stars 8-0 on Sunday.

The Bullets have won with the biggest margin in the league this season.

Pasuwa’s charges have also broken a record which they set last season after beating the same side by 6-0.

The result, meanwhile, put Nyasa on 51 points, thirteen clear at the top after twenty games.

More to follow.