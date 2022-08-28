Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United want Cristiano Ronaldo to stay and that he is happy with the strikers he currently has.

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, is prioritising a move to La Liga this summer, with Valencia and Real Sociedad both keen on the 35-year-old. Fabrizio Romano

Atletico Madrid are in advanced talks with Tottenham over the signing of defender Sergio Reguilon on loan. The Times

Brendan Rodgers says he wants a quick resolution to Wesley Fofana’s future, adding that nobody benefits if the saga “drags on”. Chelsea have been pursuing the centre-back for weeks and appear to have finally agreed a deal with Leicester worth around £70m. Sky Sports

Ajax are demanding that Manchester United pay £84.8m for Brazil winger Antony, 22. Mail

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 33, has told Newcastle that he wants to leave the club and join Manchester United. Sky Sports

Nottingham Forest are close to completing a deal to sign Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi.

Liverpool have a verbal agreement with Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham with the 19-year-old potentially making a move to Anfield in January. Football Insider

Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta will have his medical tomorrow ahead of his move to West Ham United.

Chelsea are deciding whether to terminate England midfielder Ross Barkley’s contract at Stamford Bridge, with the 28-year-old currently on a deal worth about £200,000 a week. The Sun