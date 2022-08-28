Wigan Athletic coach issues update on Darikwa after suffering ‘horrific injury’

Wigan Athletic coach Leam Richardson has provided an update on Tendayi Darikwa after the defender suffered a shoulder injury in the 5-1 loss against Burnley in the English Championship on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe international required lengthy treatment after going down in the second half against his former club. He was subbed off on the hour, with his left arm strapped in a makeshift sling.

Speaking after the game, Richardson said he is hoping the injury is not too serious.

“Obviously it didn’t look good, it looks like he’s dislocated his shoulder,” said Richardson, as cited by the Wigan Post newspaper.

“Knowing Tendayi, he’ll do everything he can to make sure he’s fit and available as quickly as possible.

“At the moment, though, it’s too early to diagnose what the problem is and how long he’ll be out.”

Darikwa has been an important figure this season, starting in all the five games this season so far.