Warriors striker Tino Kadewere arrived in the Spanish city of Palma yesterday, ahead of his historic one-year loan move to LaLiga side Real Mallorca from Olympique Lyon.

The 26-year old was spotted at the Palma de Mallorca Airport with his family.

Reports in Spain suggest that Kadewere will have his medicals and unveiling later today.

The lanky strike will become the first Zimbabwean player to play in the Spanish top-flight.