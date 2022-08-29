Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Chelsea have revived their interest in Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 29, but Barcelona and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, remains their number one priority. Guardian

Bayer Leverkusen have agreed a season long loan deal with Chelsea for forward Callum Hudson-Odoi. Sky Sports

The agent of Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Chelsea investigating whether a move to Stamford Bridge is possible for the 37-year-old. The Independent

Fulham have held talks with PSG over the signing of left-back Layvin Kurzawa. Sky Sports

Juventus may make a move for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz if they cannot agree a deal for long-term target Leandro Paredes.

Ajax are targeting Chelsea and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, as a replacement for Antony, 22, after accepting a bid from Manchester United for the Brazil international. The Mail

Manchester United have agreed a £85m deal with Ajax for winger Anthony.

Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, is expected to stay at the Nou Camp this summer, despite interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. CBS Sports

Liverpool are considering a move for Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Sander Berge, 24. Yorkshire Post

Chelsea have decided their English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, will not leave the club this summer despite holding talks with Inter Milan, AC Milan and RB Leipzig over possible loan deal. Fabrizio Romano

Paris Saint-Germain are weighing up making an offer for Monaco’s Axel Disasi. Saber Desfarges