Breaking: Bournemouth sack Scott Parker

English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, home to Warriors star Jordan Zemura, have parted ways with manager Scott Parker.

Parker led the cherries to a return to the English top-flight after a two-year absence but has been shown the exit door just four games into the campaign.

Parker has overseen a disastrous start to the season, with the 2-0 win over Aston Villa the only victory recorded in the league.

They have not scored a single goal in their last three outings and were demolished 0-9 by Liverpool on Saturday.

“AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker” reads a statement by the club.