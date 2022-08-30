Kick-off times for World Cup games in Zim and SA

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Monday, November 21, with all thirty-two qualified teams confirmed.

The group stage will run until Friday, December 2, with four games being held each day.

The first of the knockout games will then start the following day on Saturday, December 3, and the final will be held on Sunday, December 18.

However, there have been reports that the World Cup could begin a day earlier than planned after a proposal was put to FIFA requesting hosts Qatar kick off the finals.

The match between Qatar and Ecuador would be rescheduled to Sunday, but the entire fixture schedule remains the same.

Kick-off times for all round (Time in CAT).

12:00 PM: group stage

3:00 PM: group stage

6:00 PM: group stage, R16, quarter-finals, 3rd/4th play-offs, final

5:00 PM: group stage – final round

9:00 PM: group stage, R16, quarter-finals, semi-finals