Chelsea complete transfer of Wesley Fofana from Leicester City

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Wesley Fofana from Leicester in an £75m deal.

Fofana, 21, joins the Stamford Bridge club on a seven-year contract. His transfer comes after the departure of centre-backs Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

The Frenchman said after sealing the the move: “The two last days have been really big days for me and I’m very happy.

“I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me.

“I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

“I’m here to win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything.

“I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that.”

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly added : “Wesley is a hugely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League at a young age.

“We are delighted we were able to bring one of Europe’s most exciting talents to Chelsea and further strengthen that area of our squad, both for this season and many more to come.”

Chelsea’s spending in this window will now stand at £263m following the arrival of the centre-back.