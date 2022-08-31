Luton Town to decide on Admiral Muskwe future as League One side submit offer

Luton Town are evaluating on the future of Admiral Muskwe and hoping to make the best decision before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

The 24-year-old was handed his first league start of the campaign in the 2-0 win at Swansea City recently, impressing in his hour on the pitch.

But with the coach having a large pool to chose his forwards from, Muskwe faces stiff competition in getting more game time as the campaign progresses.

The club is now working on whether to keep the former Leicester attacker in his 25-man Championship squad, or loan him out to another team for some regular game time.

Luton have reportedly received a loan offer from League One side Fleetwood Town and the involved parties are still in talks.

The gaffer told the Luton Today newspaper: “It’s evaluating what’s best for him.

“He’ll be a valuable member of our squad, it’s just what game time he has and then you have to balance that against development and improvement.

“If he stays in and around us, he’ll play games, then it’s how many games he plays and we’ll have a decision.

“Would 15-20 games wherever, would that benefit him?

“So it’s all these decisions we have to make.”

Jones added: “Admiral’s really close, we always trust in him.

“We like him, he has something totally different from what we have, it’s just how much are we going to use him?

“We have to be fair to him, to everyone really, and keep everyone moving forward.

“Then, of course, Admiral has to take those opportunities when he gets them.”