Marvelous Nakamba missing from Villa squad again

Marvelous Nakamba is not part of the. Aston Villa matchday squad for the English Premier League League game against Arsenal this evening.

The 28-year-old is yet to play this season and has only been named on the bench in two games.

While coach Steven Gerrard has made four changes to his line-up which lost 1-0 to West Ham in the club’s last league game, there’s no place for the Zimbabwean midfielder in the squad.

This is your Aston Villa team to face Arsenal tonight.

Villa are searching for their second win of the campaign after losing three of their first four games against Bournemouth, Palace and West Ham. The 2-1 win over Everton earlier this month is the club’s third win in 15 games.

The kick-off time is at 8:30 pm CAT and the match will be live on SuperSport TV.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that the Nakamba is not in the coach’s plans for this term, and Villa are open to offers for the player.

Gerrard seems to have opened up to the Warriors player that he can find a new club before the transfer window closes tomorrow.