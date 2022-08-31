Munetsi scores first goal of the Ligue 1 season

Marshall Munetsi scored his first goal of the season in Stade de Reims’ 4-2 victory at Angers on Wednesday.

Munetsi started in the match and played the entire game as a central midfielder

He hit the back of the net in the 23rd minute after he ran into the space unmarked and received a through ball on the edge of the box before burying it into the far post to open the scoring.

The midfielder got a yellow card after a crude challenge on an opponent a minute into the second half. The booking was his second of the Ligue 1 campaign after cautioned in the match against Strasbourg.

He made twenty-four passes with a success rate of 69%.