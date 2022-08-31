Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Anthony Gordon won’t be leaving Everton this summer despite strong interest from Chelsea. Sky Sports

Fulham are hoping to sign former Brazil winger Willian, 34, by Thursday. The Telegraph

Justin Kluivert’s transfer from Roma to Fulham has fallen through after he was refused a work permit. Sky Sports

Brighton say they will not be pressured into selling their Ecuador international midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, who has been linked with a £42m move to Liverpool. TalkSport

Juventus look set to complete a loan deal with an option to buy PSG’s Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 28, who had been interesting Arsenal. La Gazzetta dello Sport

Bukayo Saka has hinted he could be close to signing a new contract at Arsenal as the England forward said he “shares the confidence” of manager Mikel Arteta that an agreement is close. Sky Sports

Manchester United will allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, to leave the club if they are able to agree a loan move for Barcelona’s Sergino Dest, 21, who is a USA international. 90min

Barcelona could move for Arsenal and Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, if they are unable to land Argentina defender Juan Foyth, 24, from Villarreal in the final days of the summer transfer window. 90min

Valencia and Spain midfielder Carlos Soler, 25, is set to join PSG in a deal worth 18m euros plus add-ons. Marca

Liverpool have submitted a last-ditch £20 million ($23.3m) offer for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. Matheus Leal

And Atletico Madrid are prepared to match the offer for the Brazilian, who is in the last year of his contract with the Premier League club. The Telegraph