Deadline Day Live: Transfer news, rumours and updates

Soccer24 takes a look at the biggest Deadline Day transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world.

Chelsea are closing in on a £77.7m deal to sign Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, but would be willing to let him remain at RB Leipzig on loan for the 2022-23 season. The Telegraph

Chelsea have also submitted a new bid for Barcelona’s 33-year-old Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in a player-plus-cash deal which includes Spanish defender Marcos Alonso, 31. The Mail

Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest will join AC Milan on a season-long loan, with the option to turn the move into a €20m permanent switch. The USA defender had been linked with a move to Manchester United. Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal have submitted a £20m offer for Palmeiras midfielder Danilo, 21, but the club want a higher fee for the Brazilian. Goal Brazil

Brighton will return with a new bid for Chelsea’s Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21, on Thursday. Fabrizio Romano

Paris St-Germain’s Senegal defender Abdou Diallo, 26, will fly to Germany on Thursday for a medical before a proposed switch to RB Leipzig. Fabrizio Romano

Neymar is set to stay at PSG as coach Christophe Galtier is very happy with the Brazil international.

Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard said after Wednesday night’s defeat at Arsenal that Douglas Luiz and his agent will decide his future. Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been tracking the Brazil international – and one club is set to make an official offer of £20m today. Sky Sports

But for the Reds, coach Jurgen Klopp has said he “doesn’t think” the Anfield side will sign any player on transfer deadline day this Thursday.