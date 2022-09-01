Haaland proving critics wrong: Pep

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Erling Haalanda, saying the star striker is proving his critics wrong.

The Norwegian hotshot has scored nine goals in five matches, including back to back hat-tricks, in a blistering start to life at City.

After Haaland scored a first half hat-trick in last night’s 6-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest, Guardiola reminded the world of what was once said of the former Borrusia Dortmund man.

“When we lost the Community Shield against Liverpool, the people said, ‘Erling is not going to adapt in the Premier League, it’s not possible’. Yeah, okay… The big thing for us is he can show how wrong they are, on the pitch,” Guardiola said after the game.

“When we bought Erling, everybody talked about what he has done in the past. What we wanted to do is help him. Hopefully he can enjoy and score more goals.

“I think what he [Haaland] wants is to win the titles. If the records and goals help that then good. Records and goals don’t win titles, I think he wants to be part of that. As much as we play better, it gives him chances to score goals,” added the Spaniard.