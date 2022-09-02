Best transfers of the 2022 European window

The 2022/23 European transfer window closed on Thursday and there were some massive deals completed during the period.

EPL clubs splashed more than any other leagues with an estimated total fee of more than $1.4b.

Chelsea were the biggest spenders with £242.18 million ($279m) spent on new players.

In La Liga, Barcelona also made some big signings, while a couple of Serie A clubs performed well during the window.

Soccer24 rates the best transfers of the transfer period, with focus on the value and the potential on the field.

Gabriel Jesus

From: Manchester City

To: Arsenal

Transfer Fee: $52.2m

Not the typical Number 9 as he was at Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus has started his new life at the Emirates on fire.

The 25-year-old has been directly involved in six goals, scoring three times and assisting three in five games.

The Brazilian has also dynamic and creating chances for others like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

His performance has helped the Gunners to maintain a perfect start to the season and claim the top spot on the EPL table.

Robert Lewandowski

From: Bayern Munich

To: Barcelona

Transfer Fee: $45m

Robert Lewandowski is not showing any signs of stopping after forcing his move to the Catalan city.

At 33, the Polish striker has scored four goals in three games this season. His strikes include some with great brilliance such as that audacious back-heel goal he scored against Real Valladolid in late August.

Erling Haaland

From: Borussia Dortmund

To: Manchester City

Transfer Fee: $60m

Nine goals and one assist in his first five EPL matches, Erling Haaland has been a revelation since arriving at the Etihad.

His transfer from Dortmund made headlines and the Norwegian has so far surpassed the expectations, after setting a high bar.

Casemiro

From: Real Madrid

To: Manchester United

Transfer Fee: $71m

After several failed attempts to sign Frankie de Jong from Barcelona and other players, Manchester United announced a surprise move for Real Madrid’s Casemiro.

The Brazilian was one of Madrid’s star players in recent years and his transfer to Old Trafford will help United in their squad rebuilding project.

Antonio Rüdiger

From: Chelsea

To: Real Madrid

Transfer Fee: Free

Probably Real Madrid’s biggest bargain in recent years, Antonio Rüdiger moved to Santiago Bernabeu on a frer transfer after turning down an offer to remain at Chelsea.

The German defender had his biggest campaign last season, making the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season and PFA Team of the Year for the first time in his career.

He has so far made four appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions.

Antony

From: Ajax

To: Manchester United

Transfer Fee: $96m

The most expensive transfer of the window, Antony moved from Ajax to Manchester United for $96m.

The Dutch side made a huge profit from the transfer of the Brazil winger after signing him for around $18m in 2020.

Wesley Fofana

From: Leicester City

To:Chelsea

Transfer Fee: $81.3m

Wesley Fofana is considered one of the top young defenders in Europe and his transfer to Chelsea will come heavy on both sides.

The Blues will be delighted to add such talent to their ranks, while the Foxes, who are struggling financially, will be happy to have a reprieve.