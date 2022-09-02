Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinal draw done

The quarterfinal draw for the Chibuku Super Cup was conducted in Harare on Friday.

Eight winners from the first round were paired against each other.

Dynamos will play defending champions FC Platinum, with the Glamour Boys being the home team.

Highlanders will face crosstown rivals Bulawayo Chiefs, while Herentals host Manica Diamonds.

Black Rhinos will be up against Chicken Inn in the other quarterfinal encounter.

The games will be played during the weekend of 17-18 September.

Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinal Draw

Dynamos vs FC Platinum

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Highlanders

Herentals vs Manica Diamonds

Black Rhinos vs Chicken Inn