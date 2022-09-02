How Macauley Bonne’s loan transfer fell through on the last hour

Macauley Bonne’s deadline day loan transfer to Charlton Athletic fell through on the last hour.

The QPR striker was set to complete his move to the Addicks and mark his return to the club.

The 26-year-old even passed his medical earlier in the day.

But Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard issued a statement on the club’s website shortly after the window closed to confirm that their attempts to add the striker had fallen through.

“It has been a busy few days and we were very confident of bringing in another striker before the deadline,” Sandgaard told the club’s official website. “The whole recruitment team – myself, Steve [Gallen], Martin [Sandgaard] and Ben [Garner] – have been working tirelessly to get this last deal completed.

“We thought we were there and the player had passed his medical at our training ground on Thursday evening, but unfortunately there were complications beyond our control late in the day, which went down to the last minute, and we haven’t been able to sign the player.

“With players departing the club on loan, that frees up some space in the squad and we’ll now have a further look at options in the free agent market.

“Despite not getting a striker in, we have a very good squad in place and an excellent manager, as our early-season performances have shown. The whole group are focused on the coming months and doing the best they can for the club.”