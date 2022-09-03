Breaking: Tinotenda Kadewere’s La Liga debut delayed

Tinotenda Kadewere’s La Liga debut has been delayed after the player was not included in Real Mallorca’s matchday squad for this afternoon’s game.

The Warriors striker made history earlier in the week by becoming the first Zimbabwean player to join a Spanish top-flight club after moving to Real Mallorca on a season-long loan deal from French side Lyon.

Kadewere trained with his new team for the first time on Wednesday.

However, he is not part of the selection to face Girona in the matchday 4 of La Liga at 2 pm CAT.

The game will be live on SuperSport La Liga, DStv Channel 204.

The player’s absence is due to the late processing of his clearance by La Liga.