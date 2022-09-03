Gerrard holds talks with Nakamba

Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard says he talked with Marvelous Nakamba to hear his frustrations coming from lack of game time.

The Zimbabwean midfielder hasn’t played yet this season and only made the matchday squad twice.

Gerrard gave the player the green light to secure a move away on deadline day but the transfer failed to materialise.

The gaffer told The Birmingham Mail: “Nothing can change as of now, the window’s shut so there should be a hunger and a will to want to perform and do the best they can.

“They (Nakamba, Morgan Sanson and Frederic Guilbert) are contracted here to Aston Villa and I’ll certainly get a feel of all those players of where they are at with their thinking, with what they tell me and the feedback I get and we’ll go from there.”

Gerrard added: “There are obviously a few players who I assume would have liked, or had the opportunity to go elsewhere, like Morgan Sanson, or Nakamba for example. It is important I have a chat with all these players face-to-face. But they are very much human beings with feelings.

“You have to understand everyone’s situation. That is the issue the window brings for a lot of managers and a lot of clubs, when it is five or six games into a season.

“This is the reason I think collectively managers would like it to finish before the first game of the season because it can affect how people feel at different times.”