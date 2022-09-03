Muskwe makes his Fleetwood debut against former club

Admiral Muskwe will make his debut for Fleetwood Town this after being named in the starting XI to face Wycombe Wanderers.

The striker made a season-long loan transfer to the League One club on the deadline day.

The 24-year-old, who was given shirt number 29, makes his debut against a former club.

Muskwe played for Wanderers during the 2020/21 season, while he was on loan from Leicester City. He made fourteen appearances at the club and scored three goals.

Elsewhere, Brendan Galloway is in the Plymouth Argyle starting XI to play Derby County.

This is his third successive start this season.

In the League Two, David Moyo is on the bench as Barrow face Northampton, while Adam Chicksen starts for Notts County against Dagenham in the National League.

Jordan Zemura retained his first XI berth in Bournemouth team for the EPL clash against Nottingham Forest.

Zemura will be playing under a new set-up following the sacking of coach Scott Parker early in the week.

The kick-off time for all the games is at 4 pm CAT.