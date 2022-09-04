Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 26



by Virjo Mufaro

thumb image

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 26 action.

Latest:

Dynamos 2-1 Harare City

42′ Dynamos Sub: Jalai replaces injured Appiah.

38′ Goal!!! Emmanuel Paga puts Dynamos in the lead again.

27” Goal!!! Mudadi equalises for Harare City.

1′ Goal!!! Ralph Kawondera puts Dynamos ahead.

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Appiah, Jaure, Makarati, Muringai, Kawondera, Mavhunga, Murwira, Murera, Orotomol, Paga.

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Black Rhinos

Chiefs XI: Bizabani, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, Madzongwe, Chikosa, Ndlela, Musiyiwa, Chirinda, Msebe, Chikwende, F. Moyo.

Rhinos XI: Mwandimutsira, Mudzengerere, Kwaramba, Madhake, Dauda, Mlanzi, Phiri, Christopher, Mutudza, Ilunga, Feremba.

Triangle United 0-0 Bulawayo City

Tenax CS 0-0 ZPC Kariba

 