Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 26

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 26 action.
Latest:
Dynamos 2-1 Harare City
42′ Dynamos Sub: Jalai replaces injured Appiah.
38′ Goal!!! Emmanuel Paga puts Dynamos in the lead again.
27” Goal!!! Mudadi equalises for Harare City.
1′ Goal!!! Ralph Kawondera puts Dynamos ahead.
Dynamos XI: Mvula, Appiah, Jaure, Makarati, Muringai, Kawondera, Mavhunga, Murwira, Murera, Orotomol, Paga.
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Black Rhinos
Chiefs XI: Bizabani, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, Madzongwe, Chikosa, Ndlela, Musiyiwa, Chirinda, Msebe, Chikwende, F. Moyo.
Rhinos XI: Mwandimutsira, Mudzengerere, Kwaramba, Madhake, Dauda, Mlanzi, Phiri, Christopher, Mutudza, Ilunga, Feremba.
Triangle United 0-0 Bulawayo City
Tenax CS 0-0 ZPC Kariba