2022 CHAN: List of qualified teams now complete: South Africa, Zambia miss out

The list of the qualified teams for the 2022 CHAN is now complete following the completion of the qualifying campaign.

Eighteen teams will feature at the biennial competition that will take place in Algeria from 8–31 January 2023.

Originally set for July 2022, CAF delayed the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa as well as the congested schedule that also involves the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The qualified teams include title-holders Morocco, Libya, Uganda, DRC, Cameroon and the Ivory Coast.

From the Southern zone, Mozambique, Madagascar and Angola will play at the finals.

Nigeria and South Africa will be notable absentees after failing to qualify.

The Super Eagles lost to Ghana in the final round of the qualifiers, while Bafana Bafana slumped to a 6-1 aggregate loss to Angola.

Zimbabwe, who have six appearances at the tournament, will miss the next edition after they were banned from international football by FIFA.

Egypt, Zambia and Tunisia are other teams that failed to qualify for the tournament.

List of qualified teams:

Northern Zone

Libya

Morocco

Algeria (Hosts)

Western Zone A

Senegal

Mauritania

Mali

Western Zone B

Niger

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Central Zone

DRC

Congo

Cameroon

Southern Zone

Angola

Madagascar

Mozambique

Central Eastern Zone

Ethiopia

Uganda

Sudan