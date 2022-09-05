Kadewere in line to make La Liga debut at Santiago Bernabeu

Tinotenda Kadewere could make his La Liga debut at the Santiago Bernabeu next Sunday.

The Warriors striker made history last week by becoming the first Zimbabwean player to join a Spanish top-flight club after moving to Real Mallorca on a season-long loan deal from French side Lyon.

Kadewere started training with his new team last Wednesday.

However, he was not part of the selection that faced Girona on Saturday.

The absence was due to the late processing of his clearance by La Liga.

According to reports in Spain, the issue has been resolved and the player could be selected for the game against Real Madrid.

The kick-off time is at 2 pm CAT.