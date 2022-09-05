Zim players based abroad round-up

Admiral Muskwe scored on his first appearance for Fleetwood in the League One encounter against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean forward, who joined the Cods on a season-long loan deal from Luton Town on Thursday, struck home in the 67th minute after he picked a deflected ball and sent it in. The effort cancelled out Wanderers’ first half lead secured through Anis Mehmeti.

The 24-year-old started in the game and played the full ninety minutes.

He was booked for a crude challenge on an opponent.

Still in the League One, Brandon Galloway made his forth successive start in Plymouth Argyle’s come-from-behind 3-2 win over Derby.

Galloway featured as a centre-back in a 3-4-2-1 formation and made an error that led to Derby’s first goal.

He was subbed after the 75th minute as the coach made tactical changes.

Wigan Athletic’s Tendayi Darikwa didn’t play due to a shoulder injury, while Marvelous Nakamba missed another Aston Villa game.

Nakamba has not featured for the Claret and Blue this season.

He made Steven Gerrard’s match day squad only twice this season.

The midfielder is said to have held talks with the former England international over lack of game time.

Fellow countryman in the English top flight, Jordan Zemura made another successive start and played a blinder in the first half as Bournemouth beat Nottingham Forest 3-2.

Zemura was surprisingly subbed off on the half-time as the coach made changes to the team.

Marshall Munetsi featured for full ninety minutes in Stade de Reims’ 1-1 draw against Lens in the French Ligue 1.

Teenage Hadebe returned from injury after three weeks, coming on as a second half substitute in Houston Dynamo’s 2-1 loss at Seattle Sounders in the American MLS.

Tinotenda Kadewere’s La Liga debut was delayed after the player was not included in Real Mallorca’s matchday squad for the Matchday 4 encounter against Girona.

The Warriors striker made history last week by becoming the first Zimbabwean player to join a Spanish top-flight club after moving to Real Mallorca on a season-long loan deal from French side Lyon.

Kadewere trained with his new team for the first time on Wednesday.

The player’s absence was due to the late processing of his clearance by La Liga.