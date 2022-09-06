Asamoah Gyan’s World Cup dream fading away?

Asamoah Gyan’s World Cup dream could be fading away after Ghana national team coach Otto Addo excluded him from his twenty-nine man squad that will kick off the preparations this September.

Giyan announced his intention to return to international football over a week ago, having retired in 2019.

The 36-year-old featured at 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cup editions.

However, his plan to return for a fourth appearance could be heading towards a brickwall.

Football fans in Ghana have also criticised the move and maintained that the player should remain in retirement.

Ghana will play Brazil on Friday, September 23, at Stade Oceane in Le Harve- France before taking on Nicaragua at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The selected players include Brighton and Hove Albion right back Tariq Lamptey, Southampton FC’s Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius of Karlsruher SC and Inaki Williams who plays for Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao.

Also included in the squad are Richard Ofori, Joseph Aidoo and Antoine Semenyo.

Most of these players are expected to make the bulk of Ghana’s World Cup squad.

The competition will be played in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December 2022.

Ghana Squad for September friendlies: