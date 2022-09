Charles Mabika has dismissed rumours of death, declaring that he is “alive and well”.

Social media was this morning awash with fake reports that Mabika has passed away.

The veteran football broadcaster rubbished the rumour in a post on Facebook.

He said: “Hie guys, don’t be alarmed by

fake news circulating. I am alive

and well.”

Mabika was recently honoured by the Sports Journalists Association (SPOJA), who indacted him in its Hall of Fame.