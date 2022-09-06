Tonderai Ndiraya makes bold title declaration

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya believes his team is still in the title race and will fight until the end.

Second-placed Glamour Boys beat Harare City 2-1 to keep their title aspirations alive.

The Harare giants opened the scoring through Ralph Kawondera in the 14th minute, before City leveled the terms courtesy of Donald Mudadi’s effort on the 27th minute.

Dembare restored their lead towards the end of the first half through Emmanuel Paga.

The victory maintained a six-point gap behind leaders FC Platinum with eight games to go.

The gaffer said after the match on Sunday: “The fight continues, what is important for us is to keep putting pressure on the team at the top.”

He continued: the games are still there and there is no room for us to slip up now. We just need to get the points in each and every game that we are going to play. There are no easy matches ahead of us and we just have to keep the fight. What is important is the result.”