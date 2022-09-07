KV Mechelen unveil Bill Antonio

Belgian top-flight side KV Mechelen have confirmed the signing of Zimbabwean youngster Bill Antonio from Prince Edward Academy on a 2-year deal.

The Dzivaresekwa-bred youngster underwent a one-month long trial stint at Mechelen and made the cut.

He was on loan at Dynamos from Prince Edward Academy during his breakthrough season at the Harare giants.

Mechelen confirmed Antonio has inked a 2-year deal.

“The 20 year-old Zimbabwean signs a contract for 2 seasons with an option for another 2 years,” reads a statement by the club.

“Bill Antonio is no stranger to Mechelen. This summer he already came to do an internship with our promises. In this he was able to convince the sporting cell.”

Mechelen Sporting Director Tom Caluwe described Antonio as a player with quick feet.

“Bill is a fast right wing with an action in the feet,” he told the club’website.

“To integrate, he will play with our U23 at the beginning,” added Caluwe.