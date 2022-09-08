Chelsea appoint Graham Potter as new coach

Chelsea has appointed Graham Potter as the new head coach to replace sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Potter signed a five-year contract with the Blues.

The gaffer is moving to the Stamford Bridge after terminating his deal with Brighton.

He caught the eye of the London-based club’s owners with his style of play and is regarded as an impressive young coach.

Chelsea said in a statement: “Chelsea Football Club is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new Head Coach, joining us on a five-year contract to bring his progressive football and innovative coaching to the Club”.

Potter said after signing the contract: “I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club.

“I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.

“I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.”

Potter’s first assignment will be against crosstown rivals Fulham in the EPL on Saturday.