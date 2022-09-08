Chelsea close in on Graham Potter

Graham Potter has reportedly verbally agreed to become the new Chelsea manager.

The Brighton and Hove manager is set to replace Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked yesterday.

Potter’s press conference ahead of Saturday’s visit of Bournemouth was cancelled yesterday, with the Brighton hierarchy preferring not to have the Englishmen bombarded with questions about his future.

Reports in England suggest that Potter will be announced as the new Chelsea coach in the next 24 hours, as Brighton have already accepted the proposal.