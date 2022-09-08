Chelsea on verge of appointing new coach after reaching verbal agreement

Chelsea has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the top candidate to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday following the team’s disappointing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening Group E encounter of the UEFA Champions League in Croatia.

The result saw the Blues suffering their third defeat in seven games in all competitions this season.

The club had spent heavily in the just ended transfer window when they brought the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton coach Graham Potter has verbally accepted to become the next Blues coach.

Graham Potter will be appointed as new Chelsea manager, as expected. Agreement in place, contracts now being prepared as proposal has been accepted. Here we go. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea will complete the agreement with Brighton in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/cY7V5vdZy8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 8, 2022

Potter caught the eye of Chelsea owners with Brighton’s style of play and is regarded as an impressive young coach.

The Blues will discuss with Brighton for the compensation fee and all the final details to complete the gaffer’s appointment.