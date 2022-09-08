Maswanhise nominated for PL2 Player of the Month

Leicester City Development Squad forward Tawanda Maswanhise has been nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for August.

The Zimbabwean striker scored in all four games for the young Foxes during the period.

He found the net in games against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, West Ham United and Blackburn Rovers.

Maswanhise will be up against eight other players, with the winner to be announced via the Premier League’s website and PL Youth Twitter page.

Full shortlist:

Dominic Ballard (Southampton)

Thomas Cannon (Everton)

Mateo Fernandez (Tottenham Hotspur)

Abu Kamara (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)

Oliver O’Neill (Fulham)

Sonny Perkins (Leeds United)

Max Thompson (Sunderland)