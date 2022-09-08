We need to reinvent ourselves, says Klopp after Napoli defeat

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has called for his charges to reinvent their selves following a 4-1 humiliation in Wednesday’s opening Group A encounter of the UEFA Champions against Napoli.

The Reds were prone to individual errors that led to goals as Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold particularly struggled against the lively Italian side.

The visitors went 3-0 down at half time, but it could easily have been more as Alisson saved a penalty and Virgil van Dijk made a goalline block.

The second half saw little desire from Klopp’s team, and they couldn’t recover.

The result means Liverpool have now picked up just two wins in their first seven games in all competitions this season.

Reacting to the defeat, the gaffer said: “It looks like we have to reinvent ourselves. There is a lot of things lacking.

“We have Wolves on Saturday and they cannot stop laughing probably. They would say – and I would too – it is the perfect moment to play them [Liverpool]. We have to set up better in pretty much everything.

“In football there are always solutions. We don’t play good enough, that is obvious and that is why we lose games. There is a job to do, my responsibility and I need time to think about it.”