Egypt to launch bid to host FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia is set to launch a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup alongside Egypt and Greece.

According to English outlet The Times, the bid is expected to be announced in the next few weeks after successful talks at senior government levels.

Officials of the three countries started the talks in August and has agreed to jointly host the tournament, with Saudi Arabia being the ‘leading partner’ in the bid and would contribute to infrastructure costs in Egypt and Greece.

The report also revealed that if the three countries managed to win the hosting rights, the tournament will be played in November/December to avoid the extreme temperatures between June and July in that region.

The move is expected to give serious challenge to the Uefa-backed joint bid by Spain and Portugal as it involves three confederations and would potentially draw support from Asia and Africa and possibly some European countries.

Egypt has hosted several sports tournaments before, including the Africa Cup of Nations in 2006 and 2019, and the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations in November 2019.

The North Africans also made a single bid to host the 2010 World Cup but failed as South Africa won the vote.