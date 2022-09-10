ZIFA addresses referee performance issues

ZIFA has addressed referee performance issues that have rocked the Castle Lager Premiership this season.

The league has for long been expressing concerns about the poor display of the match officials in top-flight games.

In November, ZIFA’s Referee Committee banned Munyaradzi Mujoni for two months following his poor performance.

The issues were addressed at an Executive Committee meeting on Friday.

“The Executive Committee deliberated on the problems bedevilling refereeing in Zimbabwe and resolved to come with a code of conduct, rules and regulations, and a policy document that will assist in improving the refereeing standards in the country and preserve the sacrosanct values of the beautiful.”

The Executive also welcomed the decision of FIFA’s decision to ban Obert Zhoya from all football-related activities for five years after finding him guilty of sexually harassing three female officials.

Zhoya, who is the former Secretary General of the Zimbabwe Football Association’s referees committee, carried the offense in 2020 when he was still in office.

The allegations were reported to the police in December 2021 and FIFA launched a formal investigation.

Zhoya was also been fined 20,000 Swiss francs (£17,600) after an investigation by Fifa’s independent ethics committee.