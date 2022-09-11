Mourinho disrespected me, Solskjaer is a traitor: Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial has lashed out at former Manchester United coaches Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho over their treatment towards him during their times at the club.

The Frenchman accused Mourinho of disrespect after forcing him to give his favoured No. 9 shirt to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The forward also fell out of favour following the arrival of the gaffer, leading to his exclusion from the France squad for 2018 World Cup.

Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford in 2016, a year after Martial’s signed with the club.

“It started with the shirt number thing,” the player told France Football. “During the holidays, he sent me a message asking me if I would change to No.11, explaining that it was great because it was the number of the legend Ryan Giggs. I told him that I had the greatest respect for Giggs but that I would prefer to keep my No. 9. And when I go back to the club, I see my No. 11 shirt, the story didn’t go well.

“He disrespected me, directly. He talked about me in the press, little phrases, a bit like he had done with Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. In the [2017-18] season, I was the team’s top scorer in the first half of the season, he brought in Alexis Sanchez and then I didn’t play much. It was the World Cup season as well, and it cost me a lot at the end, especially as the French team won. I should have been there.”

Martial also slammed Solskjaer, who replaced Mourinho after his sacking.

The forward accused the Norwegian of being a traitor after he refused to defend his performances whilst playing with an injury.

He added: “People don’t know it, I couldn’t accelerate during the four months following the Covid season. The coach tells me he needs me, so I play. But, given my game, if I can’t accelerate, it becomes very complicated all the same. And I got set on fire [criticised by fans]… the coach never bothered to tell the media.

“I took it very badly, I had a feeling of injustice, you are asked to sacrifice yourself for the team and behind the scenes you are dismissed. For me, it’s almost treachery. That’s all I hate. I can be blamed, but not for being fake.”