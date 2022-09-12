EPL to resume this weekend but with three matches postponed

Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three games postponed due to events surrounding the Queen’s funeral.

In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.

Games postponed on Sunday September 18 are Chelsea FC’s game against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match versus Leeds United.

Brighton & Hove Albion FC’s fixture against Crystal Palace FC, due to be played at 3pm on Saturday September 17, will also remain postponed.

Friday September 16

Aston Villa FC v Southampton FC, kick-off 21:00

Nottingham Forest FC v Fulham FC, kick-off 21:00

Saturday September 17

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Manchester City FC, kick-off 13:30

Newcastle United FC v AFC Bournemouth, kick-off 16:00

Brighton & Hove Albion FC v Crystal Palace FC, Postponed

Tottenham Hotspur FC v Leicester City FC, kick-off 18:30

Sunday September 18

Brentford FC v Arsenal FC, kick-off 13:00

Manchester United FC v Leeds United FC, Postponed

Everton FC v West Ham United FC, kick-off 15:15

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC, Postponed